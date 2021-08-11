Florida State football team will practice at UNF on Thursday, Friday

TALLAHASSEE, FL - DECEMBER 2: A general view of a Florida State Seminoles Helmet on the field before the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on December 2, 2017 in Tallahassee, Florida. Florida State defeated Louisiana Monroe 42 to 10. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida State football team will practice in Jacksonville on Thursday and Friday, the school announced Tuesday night.

The Seminoles will hold practices at UNF from 9:15 to 11:30 a.m. on those days. Practices are closed to the general public.

Florida State will return to Tallahassee on Saturday for a closed scrimmage that night. The scrimmage has been moved to the night due to former coach Bobby Bowden’s funeral. Bowden died last Sunday after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He will be remembered over three days this week, beginning on Friday when he will Lie In Honor in the Capitol Rotunda and Lie In Repose in the Moore Athletic Center.

Bowden’s funeral is Saturday at 11 a.m. On Sunday, Bowden will Lie in Repose at the Reid Chapel on the campus of Samford University. A family-only burial service will follow in Trussville, Alabama.

The Seminoles have occasionally held traveling practices, including in 2018-19 at IMG Academy in Bradenton. Florida State also held its spring game in Orlando in 2016.