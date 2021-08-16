Jaguars’ RB James Robinson on NFL Top 100 list

After a record-breaking rookie season, Jaguars’ running back James Robinson is getting noticed.

Robinson, who enjoyed the best season for an undrafted rookie running back in NFL history was revealed as player number 100 on the NFL’s list of the top 100 players in football.

Robinson finished the 2020 season with 1,414 total yards, the most by an undrafted rookie in league history. He is projected as the Jaguars starter at running back, although he was listed as the co-starter along with Carlos Hyde on the first preseason depth chart released by the Jaguars prior to the preseason opener against the Browns.

Of Robinson, NFL Network notes, “The quick-footed rookie out of Illinois State could be in for a big season with new coach Urban Meyer and top overall pick Trevor Lawrence behind center.”

The Jaguars had no players selected to the list in 2020, although a pair of players who starred for the team the previous season, Jalen Ramsey (No. 37 in 2020) and Calais Campbell (No. 79) both made the list.

The NFL Top 100 list is voted on by the players in the NFL. Last year, Lamar Jackson was voted as the top player in the league.