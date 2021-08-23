Josh Allen, on COVID-19 list, will miss Monday night’s game against Saints

Josh Allen of the Jacksonville Jaguars lines up during the game against the Miami Dolphins at TIAA Bank Field on September 24, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Josh Allen will miss Monday night’s preseason game against the Saints after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Jaguars announced.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Allen, entering his third year in the league, had one tackle in limited action in the preseason opener against the Browns. He’s coming off of a down 2020 season that ended with just 13 tackles and with Allen on injured reserve.