Creekside uses tough defense to down Ribault in Bold City Showcase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It wasn’t easy. It wasn’t pretty. But it was a promising start for the Creekside football team.

The Knights used a variety of big plays on every side of the ball to knock off Ribault 16-7 in the WW Gay Mechanical Contractors Bold City Showcase on Saturday afternoon at Bolles.

Creekside had some growing pains on offense, with a couple red-zone trips in the first half going for nothing. But the Knights more than made up for it with their play on defense and special teams.

Creekside (1-0) got on the board with defense first, using a quick shiver at the line of scrimmage from Vincent Approbato to drag down the ball carrier in the end zone for a safety.

The Knights swamped the Ribault punter to set up a short Preston Strope touchdown run. And quarterback Jacob Dennie hit Maxwell Robinson on a 60-yard touchdown just before the half to put the Knights in front 16-7.

Things weren’t easy to come by against a physical Trojans defense, which keyed in on 1,000-yard back Strope and kept the pressure on Dennie. Ribault stopped Strope on fourth-and-goal from the 1 and got an interception from Damontrio Glee. That pick set up Ribault’s best play of the game.

Ad

One play after Glee’s interception gave Ribault (0-1) the ball at its own 20, the Trojans looked deep.

Very deep.

Kalvin Gilbert Jr. got past everyone and Nick Jones put the ball right in his hands for an 80-yard touchdown. But Creekside caught back up after that on a 4-yard Strope touchdown run and never looked back.

Bolles thumped West Nassau 42-0 in the opening game of the Showcase on Friday night.