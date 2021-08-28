Jaguars trading one-time star Gardner Minshew to Eagles

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) scrambles in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Minshew Mania is taking a road trip, just not in an RV this time.

The Jaguars are trading quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Eagles for a conditional draft pick.

It ends one of the most exciting and unexpected rides in Jacksonville. Minshew, a sixth-round pick in 2019, took the town — and the league — by storm during his rookie season.

Trade: Jaguars are sending QB Gardner Minshew II to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick, per sources. The 6th-round pick could go to a 5th if Minshew plays in 50 percent of the plays in three games this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2021

The affable, always smiling and cracking jokes backup became a starter in place of Nick Foles one quarter into the 2019 season. Minshew was just what Jacksonville needed at the time.

He became an instant hit in Jacksonville, wearing jorts, rocking a mustache, growing a mullet and cutting NFL promos with Uncle Rice of ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ fame. Minshew took an offseason road trip in an RV. He flew with the Thunderbirds and had a bobblehead doll designed.

We will miss you @GardnerMinshew5. Come back and run for city council after your football is done. pic.twitter.com/04HNOL8wuS — Folio Weekly (@folioweekly) August 28, 2021

The city embraced him and his style. During one episode of the Mark Brunell Show, Minshew cut jorts for fans. Florida Times-Union sports writer Garry Smits called Minshew by a different first name twice when he interviewed him. That led to Minshew addressing Smits each time thereafter with a different first name like Barry or Larry.

Best wishes @GardnerMinshew5. You made it a little more fun around here. Hope you have a long and productive career. Regards, your pals @jaxdotcom , Terry, Larry, Barry and Jerry. — Gsmitter (@gsmitter) August 28, 2021

He passed for 5,530 yards and 37 touchdowns in his career and went 6-6 as a starter in his first season, exceptional numbers for an afterthought in the draft.

But that was short lived.

And Minshew Mania officially bit the dust during a 2020 season that was the worst in franchise history. Minshew was benched after the team felt he concealed an injury and he fell down the depth chart. Jacksonville finished 1-15. It drafted Trevor Lawrence first overall this year and he officially earned thee starting job this week. With Lawrence and free agent signee CJ Beathard outplaying him in the preseason, that made Minshew expendable.

According to ESPN, the Eagles will give up a conditional sixth-round pick that could elevate to a fifth rounder if Minshew hits certain playing milestones.

The Jaguars also announced that they signed receiver Devin Smith and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.