Sports

Jaguars trading one-time star Gardner Minshew to Eagles

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Tags: jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) scrambles in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) scrambles in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Minshew Mania is taking a road trip, just not in an RV this time.

The Jaguars are trading quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Eagles for a conditional draft pick.

It ends one of the most exciting and unexpected rides in Jacksonville. Minshew, a sixth-round pick in 2019, took the town — and the league — by storm during his rookie season.

The affable, always smiling and cracking jokes backup became a starter in place of Nick Foles one quarter into the 2019 season. Minshew was just what Jacksonville needed at the time.

He became an instant hit in Jacksonville, wearing jorts, rocking a mustache, growing a mullet and cutting NFL promos with Uncle Rice of ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ fame. Minshew took an offseason road trip in an RV. He flew with the Thunderbirds and had a bobblehead doll designed.

The city embraced him and his style. During one episode of the Mark Brunell Show, Minshew cut jorts for fans. Florida Times-Union sports writer Garry Smits called Minshew by a different first name twice when he interviewed him. That led to Minshew addressing Smits each time thereafter with a different first name like Barry or Larry.

He passed for 5,530 yards and 37 touchdowns in his career and went 6-6 as a starter in his first season, exceptional numbers for an afterthought in the draft.

But that was short lived.

And Minshew Mania officially bit the dust during a 2020 season that was the worst in franchise history. Minshew was benched after the team felt he concealed an injury and he fell down the depth chart. Jacksonville finished 1-15. It drafted Trevor Lawrence first overall this year and he officially earned thee starting job this week. With Lawrence and free agent signee CJ Beathard outplaying him in the preseason, that made Minshew expendable.

According to ESPN, the Eagles will give up a conditional sixth-round pick that could elevate to a fifth rounder if Minshew hits certain playing milestones.

The Jaguars also announced that they signed receiver Devin Smith and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

Justin Barney joined News4Jax in February 2019, but he’s been covering sports on the First Coast for more than 20 years.

