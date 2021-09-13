‘Extremely disappointing’: It was a frustrating season start for Jaguars fans

Fans, some wearing masks watch the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a frustrating start to the season for Jaguars fans.

The fan base had high hopes for the debut of number one draft pick Trevor Lawrence and new head coach Urban Meyer, but the favored Jags were drubbed in Houston 37-21.

Fans are used to losses like these, but Trevor Lawrence is not. News4Jax took a look at his regular-season loss totals.

In high school, Lawrence had zero regular-season losses. In College, zero again. Now, only one game into his pro career, he already has a loss.

All eyes were on the QB and Urban Meyer, with high expectations from both.

“It’s extremely disappointing,” Vonzel Hudson, a Jaguars fan, said. “Heartbreaking. Especially when you know you have the number one draft and he’s supposed to put up big numbers.”

To top off the downer on Sunday, Fox Network decided to take a shot at Jacksonville saying the city has no fans.

Some News4jax Insiders were frustrated with last year’s 1-15 record. One Insider said: “Unfortunately, easy targets.” Another said: “Wasn’t an isolated dig at just the Jags. And we deserve it anyway.”

On Monday, Urban Meyer spoke out saying the team made a lot of mistakes.

“Self-inflicted errors on offense were crucial. Nine penalties on offense which is unheard of. Absolutely unacceptable.”

Some fans think Trevor Lawrence will get a lot of patience from the fan base even if he has some rookie struggles going forward.

You can let us know: What do you think of the Jaguars season-opening performance?