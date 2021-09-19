Bad day at the Bank: Miserable offense dooms Jaguars in 17th straight loss

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson, right, intercepts a pass in front of Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Luke Farrell during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It started off so promising and spiraled from there.

The Jaguars sputtered for most of the afternoon, dropping their home opener to the Broncos, 23-13 on a dreary Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. The loss sent Jacksonville to an 0-2 start under Urban Meyer and stretched its losing streak to a staggering 17 games, tied for the sixth-longest in NFL history.

The Jaguars tried to get something going late, getting their first kickoff return for a touchdown since 2016, a 102-yard play by Jamal Agnew with 5 minutes, 26 seconds to play. But that was just window dressing on an all-around miserable outing by Jacksonville that had fans asking, ‘where’s the offense?’

The Jaguars managed just 189 yards on the day — 83 of that on their first drive of the game — missed two field goals and turned it over twice.

Meyer will have to find some answers with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals heading to TIAA Bank Field next week.

The Jaguars opened with an up-tempo offense that marched right down the field and scored, a drive that fans have waited years to see. Good protection by the offensive line. Crisp throws from Trevor Lawrence. Third-down conversions to keep things flowing.

And then …

The Jaguars went backwards the rest of the day.

That 7-0 lead disappeared amidst a miserable offensive effort that will lead to more questions about Meyer and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell’s ability to succeed together.

Once Denver (2-0) adjusted following an electric start by Lawrence, nothing worked. The ground game remained ineffective, although Jacksonville did try and run it more than a week earlier against the Texans.

The defense couldn’t generate a turnover but had three sacks, forced three field goals and played well enough to win. Kicker Josh Lambo’s struggles continued with a pair of missed field goals that may have Meyer taking a serious look to upgrade the position. Lambo has missed all three of his attempts this season.

Those issues aside, it all circles back to Lawrence, Bevell and the offense. It has to be better, especially with Lawrence still adjusting to the NFL and trying to do too much heavy lifting to generate a spark. Lawrence finished 14 of 33 for 118 yards and two interceptions.

He couldn’t find any rhythm against Vic Fangio’s defense once the game got going, overthrowing receivers and finding no one open on deep balls.

Lawrence completed six passes on the first drive and then just eight after that.

Lawrence’s fourth interception of the season, an excellent break and grab by Kareem Jackson, set up a 46-yard field goal by Brandon McManus for a 20-7 Denver lead with just over a minute to play in the third quarter. His fifth pick of the year came on a leaping dive by rookie Patrick Surtain midway through the fourth quarter.

On the other side of the ball, Teddy Bridgewater was 26 of 34 for 328 yards and a pair of touchdowns. A week earlier, Tyrod Taylor picked Jacksonville apart (21 of 33, 291 yards, two touchdowns).

Lawrence’s rookie struggles were magnified on Sunday.

He looked exceptional on the opening drive of the game, with a 24-yard strike to James O’Shaughnessy and a 25-yard touchdown to Marvin Jones Jr., both on third down. The play to Jones one of Lawrence’s best throws of the season, leading him perfectly. Jones got separation at the end and laid out for the grab. Lawrence had 69 yards passing on the drive but was erratic and ineffective after that.

Jacksonville had just 47 yards the rest of the half.

Lawrence got the Jaguars in position to tie things going into halftime, but Lambo missed his second field goal of the game, a 48-yarder wide left. He missed his first kick at TIAA Bank Field, a 52-yarder in the second quarter, a surprise considering Lambo had hit all 42 of his field goal attempts at home entering this game.