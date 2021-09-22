Olympic icon Katie Ledecky joining Florida swim program as volunteer coach

A swimming legend is joining the University of Florida program as a volunteer coach.

The Gators announced on Wednesday that seven-time gold medalist Katie Ledecky will train for the 2024 Olympics in Gainesville and will help the program as a volunteer alongside head coach Anthony Nesty.

“I’m excited to be a part of the University of Florida’s world-class swimming and diving program and train for the 2024 Olympics with Coach Anthony Nesty, and the top-tier mid-distance and distance training group,” Ledecky said in a statement. “My years at Stanford, both academically and athletically, were nothing short of incredible and I’m looking forward to the opportunity and challenges that lie ahead in Gainesville.”

Nesty was an assistant for Team USA at the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Ledecky is an Olympics icon. She’s won 10 medals in the Olympics and broken world records 14 times. Ledecky set an Olympic record in Tokyo by becoming the first Team USA female swimmer to win an individual event in three straight Games. Ledecky won the 800 free.

Ledecky was an eight-time NCAA champion in college at Stanford.