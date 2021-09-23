Week 5 high school football picks: Who wins the Super 10 showdowns?

Bolles RB Kade Frew scores a 12-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter against St Augustine. (Ralph D. Priddy)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back, and with it, our weekly predictions on games in the area. News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney reveals his weekly high school football picks every Thursday. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Last week: 28-9. Season: 99-35 (.739).

Week 5 picks

Thursday, Sept. 23

Creekside (4-0) at Tallahassee Chiles (1-3): The Knights are surging right now, but this is a good test for them. N4J pick: Creekside 31, Chiles 21.

Friday, Sept. 24

Bartram Trail (3-1) at St. Augustine (2-1): Yellow Jackets end a three-year streak to the Bears in another classic. N4J pick: St. Augustine 27, Bartram Trail 24.

Bishop Kenny (4-0) at West Nassau (0-3): Crusaders keep things rolling. N4J pick: Kenny 31, West Nassau 24.

Clearwater Academy (3-1) at Raines (2-1), 6:30 p.m.: After I disrespected Clearwater last week by projecting them to score 13 points against Trinity (they scored 50), I’ll make it up to them here. N4J pick: Clearwater 35, Raines 30.

Ad

Fernandina Beach (0-4) at Wolfson (1-3), 6:30 p.m.: Wolfpack make it back-to-back wins. N4J pick: Wolfson 27, Fernandina Beach 20.

First Coast (0-4, 0-1) at White (2-0, 1-0), 6:30 p.m.: Super 10 Commanders roll over the Buccaneers. N4J pick: White 35, First Coast 7.

Fleming Island (1-3) at Ridgeview (1-2): Golden Eagles finally get their offense going. N4J pick: Fleming Island 27, Ridgeview 7.

Gainesville PK Yonge (1-2) at Baldwin (2-0), 6:30 p.m.: Indians keep on winning. N4J pick: Baldwin 28, PK Yonge 14.

Harvest Community (0-2) at Bishop Snyder (2-1): Cardinals get their third straight win. N4J pick: Snyder 35, Harvest 0.

Hilliard (4-0) at Crescent City (3-1): Nice small school matchup. Red Flashes in a close one. N4J pick: Hilliard 19, Crescent City 14.

Interlachen (0-3) at Keystone Heights (4-0): Indians stretch winning streak to five. N4J pick: Keystone 31, Interlachen 6.

Ad

Jackson (2-2) at Riverside (4-0), 6:30 p.m.: I don’t think it’s a stretch to say Riverside has the area’s best defense. N4J pick: Riverside 33, Jackson 8.

Mandarin (1-3) at Baker County (3-1): Wildcats win this one close. N4J pick: Baker County 24, Mandarin 20.

Nease (3-1) at Yulee (2-2): Whiffed on my Nease pick last week but not this time. N4J pick: Nease 31, Yulee 20.

Newberry (2-2) at Palatka (1-1): Battle of the Panthers goes to the visitors. N4J pick: Newberry 30, Palatka 20.

North Florida Educational (2-1) at Munroe (4-0): Defense has led the way for Munroe this season, with just nine points allowed all season. N4J pick: Munroe 27, NFEI 7.

Oakleaf (2-2) at Clay (2-1): Tossup game here. Knights have a lot to prove after last week. N4J pick: Oakleaf 33, Clay 21.

Orange Park (1-3) at Matanzas (1-3): Raiders on the road grind out the win. N4J pick: Orange Park 27, Matanzas 13.

Ad

Paxon (1-3) at Mayo Lafayette (3-0): Tough game for the Golden Eagles on the road. N4J pick: Lafayette 30, Paxon 13.

Ponte Vedra (2-2) at Menendez (2-2): Picked against the Sharks last week. Not this week. N4J pick: Ponte Vedra 28, Menendez 20.

Ribault (1-3) at Sandalwood (1-3), 6:30 p.m.: Saints end their three-game slide. N4J pick: Sandalwood 28, Ribault 20.

Stanton (0-4) at Parker (3-1), 6:30 p.m.: Braves keep impressive season going and get some work on offense. N4J pick: Parker 42, Stanton 0.

Suwannee (2-1) at Bradford (1-3), 7:30 p.m.: Tornadoes are always tough at home, but Bulldogs prevail. N4J pick: Suwannee 27, Bradford 20.

Trinity Christian (4-0) at Columbia (3-1), 7:30 p.m.: After last week’s scoring spree, tough to pick against Trinity, even in Lake City. N4J pick: Trinity 31, Columbia 24.

Union County (3-0) at Williston (0-4), 7:30 p.m.: Tigers keep on keeping on. N4J pick: Union County 33, Williston 14.

Ad

University Christian (3-1) at Bolles (4-0), 7:30 p.m.: Bulldogs have been arguably the area’s most complete team this season. N4J pick: Bolles 34, UC 20.

Westside (1-2) at Englewood (1-3), 6:30 p.m.: Wolverines bounce back strong after losing to Ribault. N4J pick: Westside 33, Englewood 14.

Zarephath Academy (1-2) at Episcopal (2-1): Why do I think this will be a closer game than it seems? N4J pick: Episcopal 28, Zarephath 21.

Off: Atlantic Coast, Fletcher, Middleburg, Tocoi Creek, Young Kids in Motion.

Others

Area teams in bold; home team in CAPS

Branford (3-0) over FORT WHITE (2-1), 7:30 p.m.; Christ’s Church (3-1) over MOUNT DORA (0-3); Daytona Beach Father Lopez (2-1) over PROVIDENCE (2-2); GAINESVILLE OAK HALL (3-0) over Eagle’s View (2-1); Legacy Charter (1-1) over ST. JOSEPH (0-3); Spruce Creek (4-0) over FLAGLER PALM COAST (2-1); St. Edward’s (2-0) over CEDAR CREEK CHRISTIAN (0-3).