Jaguars sign kicker to practice squad a day after Lambo misses pair of PATs

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo (4) walks on the field to kickoff to the Arizona Cardinals after missing an extra point attempt during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars’ losing streak continued Sunday, and one of the biggest problems that could force a change in personnel involves the team’s kicker Josh Lambo.

Once considered an automatic point generator, Lambo missed two extra-point attempts during Sunday’s 31-19 loss to the Cardinals. Those follow three missed field goals this season.

“He’s the hardest working specialist I’ve ever had, but it’s also a reality we’re now missing extra points. I’m not sure what we’re going to do, but I’m like everybody, I want to see him make it because he works so damn hard on it,” coach Urban Meyer said.

Meyer said that the team was bringing in new kickers to try out. On Monday, the Jaguars signed kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad. Wright, a former UCF kicker, hit all four field goals for the Steelers in 2020. He was signed by the Lions in the offseason but was cut in early August.

Ad

One person who has dealt with the stress Lambo is likely feeling is Mike Hollis. Hollis played for nine years in the NFL and was the first kicker for the Jaguars in the 1990s. Hollis now runs ProForm Kicking Academy on the Southside.

“You’re only as good as your last kick,” said Hollis. “If you’re in a game and you have that insecurity in the back of your mind, and you’re not really sure if you’re going to make the kick or not, you start kicking very carefully and more or less guiding the ball. And if you try to guide the ball, it works to an extent.”

News4Jax sports reporter and anchor Jamal St. Cyr said Lambo had an injury last year but has appeared to fully recover.

“I was at the game before kickoff, and I watched him stay on the field making kicks, pre-kickoff, for hours before the game started,” St. Cyr said. “I don’t think I ever have seen him stay on the field kicking balls for as long as I did.”

Ad

While Lambo has struggled, he certainly isn’t the only thing the team needs to fix. The Jaguars made other changes to their roster on Monday.