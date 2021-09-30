Gators Breakdown: Florida vs Kentucky Preview

Florida travels to Lexington to take on the undefeated (4-0) Kentucky Wildcats

Florida and Kentucky have had some dramatic games the last few times they’ve matched-up, especially in Lexington. This year’s game looks to bring more of those moments in the series.

David Waters is joined by Kevin McGuffey (Last Word on College Football) to preview the Wildcats. Kentucky is 4-0 so far this season and bring a tough, physical brand of football. How do the Gators stack up?

