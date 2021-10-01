Partly Cloudy icon
76º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Jaguars lose DJ Chark to ankle injury in Thursday night game

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Tags: Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars' D.J. Chark is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Jacksonville Jaguars' D.J. Chark is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DJ Chark suffered an ankle injury during Jacksonville’s game on Thursday night and is out for the night.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Chark suffered a fractured ankle.

Chark was blocking on a play for James Robinson and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor rolled into him from behind. Chark sunk to the turf and was taken off on a cart. He was initially announced as questionable to return but downgraded to out not long after.

Chark was off to a mild start this season. He has seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns in a contract year.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Justin Barney joined News4Jax in February 2019, but he’s been covering sports on the First Coast for more than 20 years.

email

facebook

twitter