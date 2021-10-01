Jaguars lose DJ Chark to ankle injury in Thursday night game

Jacksonville Jaguars' D.J. Chark is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

DJ Chark suffered an ankle injury during Jacksonville’s game on Thursday night and is out for the night.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Chark suffered a fractured ankle.

Chark was blocking on a play for James Robinson and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor rolled into him from behind. Chark sunk to the turf and was taken off on a cart. He was initially announced as questionable to return but downgraded to out not long after.

Chark was off to a mild start this season. He has seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns in a contract year.