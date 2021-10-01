Jaguars trying to help kicker Lambo through confidence woes

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo (4) walks on the field to kickoff to the Arizona Cardinals after missing an extra point attempt during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo is struggling to deal with his errant ways.

Coach Urban Meyer said Friday that “we’re all personally trying to get him through it.”

Lambo missed two days of practice earlier this week for undisclosed personal reasons and was inactive for Thursday night’s 24-21 loss at Cincinnati. He didn’t even make the trip.

“We all in athletics have dealt with that, whether it be a pitcher, whether it be a golfer, whether it be a kicker,” Meyer said. “The guy’s a workaholic, the guy’s a grinder and the guy’s talented. We’re all personally trying to get him through it. So that’s what he’s working through.”

Lambo missed five kicks in the team’s first three games: three field goals and two extra points. He was sidelined 12 games last year with a hip injury that required surgery, but he said before Week 1 that his confidence “is as high as ever” despite also missing kicks in training camp and the preseason.

But the recurring misses apparently took their toll on Lambo, who was the NFL’s most accurate kicker between 2017 and 2020.

Without Lambo, Jacksonville turned to practice-squad kicker Matthew Wright against the Bengals. He made all three extra points to remain perfect on kicks during his brief NFL career.

