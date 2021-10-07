Super 6 volleyball: Record streak ends for Ponte Vedra; two newcomers join rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 high school volleyball poll will be published each Thursday during the regular season. Records are through Oct. 7 games.

News4Jax Super 6

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Ponte Vedra (19-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Clearwater Central Catholic, Community School of Naples, Episcopal, Florida High, Merritt Island, Middleburg, Ridgeview, St. Pius X Catholic, Santa Fe (twice), Steinbrenner, Tampa Plant, Venice.

Why they’re here: The streak finally ended for the Sharks. A 2-1 loss to Miami Westminster Christian on Oct. 2 in the Venice tournament meant the first defeat for Ponte Vedra after 51 consecutive victories. They responded with wins over Clearwater Central, Venice, Fleming Island and St. Augustine. That winning streak won’t be soon matched in volleyball, especially against elite competition like the Sharks have faced. Take a moment to appreciate that march. Coach Robin Mignerey’s crew has been sensational. Zeta Washington (212 kills, 42 blocks) and Rachel Johnson (164 kills, 23 blocks) are monster hitters. Ava Witt (218 digs) is the leader on a defense that is exceptional. And Jessica Shattles (549 assists) is responsible for keeping this offense humming. If the Sharks stay healthy, a third straight state championship is well within reach.

2. (2) Mandarin (20-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Christ’s Church, Creekside, Fernandina Beach, Fletcher (twice), Master’s Academy, Ridgeview, Stanton (twice), Yulee.

Why they’re here: The Mustangs enter Thursday night’s Gateway Conference title match against Fletcher on a six-game winning streak and favored to win the crown. Ellie Jackson (214 kills) passed the 200-kill mark during the tournament this season. She also leads the Mustangs in digs (260). Taylor Boyd (265 assists) and Grace Hollis (256 assists) continue to make the offense churn right along.

3. (3) Bartram Trail (12-4, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Creekside (twice), Episcopal, Fletcher, Northside, Ga., Ridgeview, Sneads, Thomasville, Ga.

Why they’re here: A 3-0 week for the Bears, with a 3-1 of Oakleaf, a sweep of Fleming Island and a 3-2 clash in a win over previous No. 6 Ridgeview. Jenna Otts (203 kills) broke the 200 milestone since our last update, and Lauren Marien (179 kills) is quickly approaching that mark, too. Annie Dill (499 assists) had 53 assists in that win over Ridgeview, becoming Bartram’s all-time assists leader. They’ve won six straight games going into a Thursday night showdown against Yulee.

4. (4) Bishop Kenny (14-8, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Creekside, Fernandina Beach, Fleming Island, Lake Highland Prep, Nease, Providence, Yulee.

Why they’re here: The Crusaders went 2-3 at the Venice tournament, falling to Community School of Naples, Venice and Trinity Catholic. They beat Lake Highland Prep and Fort Myers. When they returned to action, Kenny swept Creekside. Their annual Dig Pink showdown against rival Bolles is Thursday night. Allison Cavanaugh (245 kills) eclipsed the 200-kill mark (sense a theme with the area’s top hitters this week?) during the Venice tourney. Bailey Chin (194 kills) will likely be at that mark, too, by next Super 6, Tina Nika (356 digs) and Alexis Chin (636 assists) continue to lead their stats categories for the Crusaders.

5. (NR) Fletcher (16-7, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Clay, Episcopal, Fernandina Beach, Menendez, Middleburg (twice), Nease, Stanton, University Christian, Yulee.

Why they’re here: The Senators make their Super 6 debut on the heels of a six-match winning streak. They’ll face No. 2 Mandarin in the Gateway Conference championship on Thursday night. The Mustangs have swept the Senators this season.

6. (NR) Middleburg (14-8, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Clay, Episcopal, Gainesville (twice), Keystone Heights, Nease, Providence, Sneads, South Walton.

Why they’re here: The Broncos make their Super 6 debut after running off four straight wins, including a sweep of previous No. 5 Providence. That victory allowed them to nudge the Stallions out of the No. 6 spot this week. Connor Rahn (189 kills, 25 blocks, 170 digs) and Tamin Tross (125 kills, 51 blocks) have paced the Broncos at the net and on defense. Josie Bemis and Elizabeth Nolan have combined for 492 assists)

Dropped out

Providence (16-5, Class 3A), Ridgeview (10-7, Class 5A)

On the bubble

Bolles (10-9, Class 4A); Christ’s Church (10-5, Class 2A); Creekside (12-5, Class 7A); Episcopal (14-7, Class 3A); Fernandina Beach (10-7, Class 4A); Keystone Heights (11-9, Class 3A); Menendez (11-9, Class 5A); Nease (11-8, Class 6A); Providence (16-5, Class 3A); Ridgeview (10-7, Class 5A); St. Johns Country Day (12-4, Class 2A); Trinity Christian (13-5, Class 3A); University Christian (10-9, Class 2A); Yulee (14-8, Class 4A).