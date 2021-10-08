Mother of woman in Urban Meyer video says fallout ‘ruining’ her daughter’s life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The mother of the woman who was videotaped in a compromising position with Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer last week said that she is worried about her daughter’s emotional mindset after the fallout from the incident, according to a report from USA Today.

The 24-year-old woman was seen dancing close to Meyer in one video clip, and later seen with Meyer’s hands on her backside in another. Those clips went viral and caused public embarrassment for Meyer and the Jaguars.

“(She) can’t even go anywhere,” the mother told USA Today. “It’s ruining her life is what it’s doing. I’m worried for her emotional status right now.”

According to the report, the woman’s place of employment, New Horizon Media Group, is conducting an investigation into the incident that occurred at Urban Meyer’s Chophouse in Columbus, Ohio.

“I just pray that Alex [Cruz, the owner of the company she works at] doesn’t fire my daughter because she needs this job,” the mother said to USA Today. “She just bought a house.”

The Meyer incident surfaced on social media last weekend and quickly went viral. It prompted Meyer to address it during his press conference on Monday morning, saying his actions were “stupid,” and that he should have not “had myself in that kind of position.”

Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement on Tuesday, saying that Meyer’s actions were “inexcusable,” but that he still had confidence in his coach. Meyer was forced to answer more questions about it in greater detail on Wednesday. He said that he wasn’t fined by Khan and didn’t expect to hear from the league office on any disciplinary action. Meyer said that he didn’t consider resigning over it, although some in the media business have said that he should.

Players have publicly backed Meyer and conversation, at least on Thursday, had somewhat shifted back to Sunday’s home game against the Titans.