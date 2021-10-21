Week 9 high school football picks: Can area’s 4 unbeatens stay that way?

Bartram Trail running back Eric Weatherly picks up yards in the third quarter against Oakleaf during a playoff game on November 20, 2020. Those two teams meet again in Week 9 on Friday night. (Ralph D. Priddy)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back, and with it, our weekly predictions on games in the area. News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney reveals his weekly high school football picks every Thursday. A glance at all Week 9 games. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by an *.

Last week: 26-5. Season: 194-69 (.738).

Week 9 predictions

Thursday, Oct. 21

Keystone Heights (7-0) at Taylor Pierson (2-3): Indians closing in on a perfect regular season. N4J pick: Keystone 35, Taylor Pierson 14.

Ridgeview (1-6, 0-2) at Gainesville (5-2, 2-0)*: Purple Hurricanes set up district title showdown against St. Augustine. N4J pick: Gainesville 42, Ridgeview 9.

Friday, Oct. 22

Atlantic Coast (4-3, 1-2) at Fleming Island (4-3, 2-1), 7:30 p.m.*: An excellent clash right off the bat. N4J pick: Fleming Island 21, Atlantic Coast 14.

Baldwin (4-2) at Paxon (1-6), 6:30 p.m.: Big win for the Indians last week has got them clicking again. N4J pick: Baldwin 38, Paxon 13.

Bartram Trail (6-1, 2-0) at Oakleaf (4-3, 1-1)*: District 1-8A showdown and the Bears won’t let this one away from there. N4J pick: Bartram 27, Oakleaf 20.

Bolles (6-0) at Gainesville Buchholz (6-1): Tough, physical opponent for the Bulldogs, arguably their most difficult game until the state semifinals. N4J pick: Bolles 20, Buchholz 17.

Bradford (3-4) at Yulee (3-4): Defense will rule in this one. N4J pick: Yulee 19, Bradford 14.

Columbia (6-2) at Madison County (4-3), 7:30 p.m.: Boot Hill is always a tough venue to win in, but Tigers have found their stride. N4J pick: Columbia 27, Madison County 21.

Eagle’s View (6-1) at Faith Christian (2-4): Warriors keep on rolling. N4J pick: Eagle’s View 33, Faith Christian 20.

Fernandina Beach (2-6) at Englewood (3-4), 6:30 p.m.: Rams get to .500. N4J pick: Englewood 27, Fernandina Beach 14.

First Coast (0-7, 0-3) at Fletcher (4-3, 3-0), 6:30 p.m.*: Won’t be as lopsided as the records indicate. N4J pick: Fletcher 22, First Coast 20.

Flagler Palm Coast (2-4, 0-3) at DeLand (3-2, 0-2)*: Bulldogs finally notch a district win. N4J pick: FPC 27, DeLand 20.

Gainesville P.K. Yonge (3-3) at Fort White (4-2), 7:30 p.m.: Indians are hitting on all cylinders now. N4J pick: Fort White 24, P.K. Yonge 17.

Mandarin (4-4, 1-2) at Sandalwood (2-5, 0-2), 6:30 p.m.*: Another district game that will be closer than expected. N4J pick: Mandarin 27, Sandalwood 21.

Matanzas (3-5, 1-2) at St. Augustine (4-2, 2-0)*: Yellow Jackets stay in position to win the District 4-6A title next week. N4J pick: St. Augustine 38, Matanzas 13.

Menendez (3-4, 1-1) at North Marion (4-3, 2-0)*: Colts will get Clay next week for the District 4-5A crown. N4J pick: North Marion 34, Menendez 14.

Middleburg (4-3) at Clay (5-2): News4Jax Game of the Week goes to the Blue Devils. N4J pick: Clay 27, Middleburg 22.

North Florida Educational (3-4) at Harvest (2-4): NFEI gets back on track. N4J pick: NFEI 34, Harvest 13.

Orange Park (2-5, 0-2) at Westside (1-6, 0-2), 6:30 p.m.*: Battle to stay out of the District 3-6A cellar. N4J pick: Orange Park 33, Westside 21.

Palatka (1-5, 0-2) at Gainesville Eastside (0-7, 0-3)*: Panthers keep Rams winless. N4J pick: Palatka 28, Eastside 20.

Providence (3-4) at Episcopal (5-2): Eagles bounce back after losing to Jackson. N4J pick: Episcopal 35, Providence 14.

Riverside (6-1) at Trinity Christian (6-2), 7:30 p.m.: Back and forth on this pick. Conquerors in a battle. N4J pick: Trinity 22, Riverside 19.

Stanton (0-7) at Mayo Lafayette (5-1): Blue Devils trying to make it to the finish line. N4J pick: Lafayette 38, Stanton 6.

Suwannee (4-4, 1-1) at Bishop Kenny (4-2, 0-2)*: Kenny has played very well this season. N4J pick: Kenny 21, Suwannee 20.

Tocoi Creek (1-4) at Umatilla (4-3): Second win of the season won’t come this week for the Toros. N4J pick: Umatilla 28, Tocoi Creek 20.

Trenton (3-4) at Hilliard (7-0): Red Flashes just don’t lose in the regular season. N4J pick: Hilliard 28, Trenton 21.

Union County (7-0) at Santa Fe (0-7): Tigers go to 8-0 and the Raiders to 0-8. N4J pick: Union County 33, Santa Fe 8.

University Christian (5-2) at Parker (5-3), 6:30 p.m.: Christians are a more complete offense and get the nod here. N4J pick: UC 21, Parker 13.

West Nassau (3-3) at Titusville Astronaut (1-5): Warriors have turned things around. N4J pick: West Nassau 29, Astronaut 18.

White (5-1, 3-0) at Baker County (5-2, 2-0)*: Host Wildcats get the edge here. N4J pick: Baker County 23, White 20.

Wolfson (2-5) at Crescent City (4-3): Raiders get to five wins. N4J pick: Crescent City 28, Wolfson 12.

OTHERS (home team in CAPS, local team in bold)

BRANFORD (3-4) over Cedar Creek Christian (0-7), 7:30 p.m.; CHIEFLAND (6-0) over Interlachen (3-4); ORANGEWOOD CHRISTIAN (4-3) over Young Kids in Motion (2-5), 6 p.m.; Seffner Christian (3-3) over ST. JOSEPH (1-5)

Saturday, Oct. 23

Raines (5-2, 2-0) at Ribault (1-7, 0-2), 2 p.m.*: Northwest Classic has been all Vikings as of late. N4J pick: Raines 28, Ribault 12.

Off: Bishop Snyder, Christ’s Church, Creekside, Jackson, Nease, Ponte Vedra, Zarephath Academy.