High school football ‘21: How teams did on Friday night and looking ahead to Week 10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 9 of the high school football season is in the books.

The big storylines on Friday night — the area’s No. 1 team is unbeaten no more, and three more teams clinched district titles.

But Week 9 isn’t over.

Raines visits Ribault on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the 52nd Northwest Classic.

Super 10 No. 1 Bolles dropped its first game of the season in a tough 14-7 game at Gainesville Buchholz. The Bulldogs (6-1) were one of four remaining unbeaten teams in the News4Jax Florida coverage area. Hilliard edged Trenton, 28-21, to put a bow on an 8-0 regular season.

The Red Flashes haven’t lost a regular season game since 2019. Hilliard has won 18 consecutive regular season games. Its last loss came on Oct. 18, 2019 in a 37-25 game to Fernandina Beach.

Union County routed Santa Fe 49-14 to move to 8-0. And Keystone Heights crushed Taylor Pierson 50-7 on Thursday night to improve to 8-0.

Brunswick (8-0) is the area’s lone unbeaten in the south Georgia coverage area. The Pirates were off on Friday night.

Three teams wrapped up district titles on Friday night.

Bartram Trail topped Oakleaf, 49-33 to clinch the District 1-8A crown.

Fletcher crushed First Coast 44-14 to win the District 3-7A title.

Baker County ran over White, 36-16, to win the District 2-5A title.

Those teams join Raines (District 3-5A) and Columbia (District 3-6A) to have clinched district titles and one of the top four seeds in their region for the playoffs. Spot Nos. 5-8 in Class 5A-8A regions are determined via RPI points following Week 11 games.

Florida Week 9 results

Thursday, Oct. 21 (district games indicated by an *)

Gainesville 49, Ridgeview 7*

Keystone Heights 50, Taylor Pierson 7

Friday, Oct. 22

Baker County 36, White 16*

Baldwin 41, Paxon 0

Bartram Trail 49, Oakleaf 33*

Bishop Kenny 31, Suwannee 28, OT*

Bradford 42, Yulee 18

Branford 48, Cedar Creek Christian 0

Chiefland 55, Interlachen 0

Clay 23, Middleburg 21

Crescent City 62, Wolfson 38

Englewood 36, Fernandina Beach 0

Episcopal 44, Providence 17

Faith Christian 21, Eagle’s View 14

Flagler Palm Coast 35, DeLand 0*

Fleming Island 21, Atlantic Coast 12*

Fletcher 44, First Coast 14*

Gainesville Buchholz 14, Bolles 7

Gainesville Eastside 27, Palatka 8*

Gainesville P.K. Yonge 28, Fort White 15

Hilliard 28, Trenton 21

Madison County 28, Columbia 16

Mayo Lafayette 51, Stanton 0

North Marion 17, Menendez 10*

North Florida Educational 38, Harvest 18

Parker 28, University Christian 14

Riverside 28, Trinity Christian 20

Sandalwood 30, Mandarin 0*

Seffner Christian 62, St. Joseph 16

St. Augustine 37, Matanzas 21*

Tocoi Creek 56, Umatilla 12

Union County 49, Santa Fe 14

Westside 28, Orange Park 23*

Saturday, Oct. 23

Raines (5-2, 2-0) at Ribault (1-7, 0-2), 3 p.m.*

Off: Bishop Snyder, Christ’s Church, Creekside, Jackson, Nease, Ponte Vedra, Young Kids in Motion, West Nassau, Zarephath Academy.

TV highlights

How the Super 10 fared in Week 9

Game of the Week: Clay 23, Middleburg 21

Play of the night: Trinity Christian’s Darnell Rogers

All-star of the night: Clay’s D’maurion Frazier

Highlights Part I: Riverside-Trinity Christian; White-Baker County

Highlights Part II: Parker-University Christian, Fleming Island-Atlantic Coast, Bartram Trail-Oakleaf, Bishop Kenny-Suwannee

Highlights Part III: Mandarin-Sandalwood

Florida Week 10 schedule

Monday, Oct. 25 (all games 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *)

Pine Ridge (2-5) at Flagler Palm Coast (3-4), rescheduled from Week 1

Thursday, Oct. 28

Atlantic Coast (4-4, 1-3) at First Coast (0-8, 0-4), 6:30 p.m.*

Bishop Kenny (5-2, 1-2) at Paxon (1-7, 0-3), 6:30 p.m.*

Columbia (6-3) at Raines (5-2), 6:30 p.m.

Gainesville P.K. Yonge (4-3) at Providence (3-5), 6:30 p.m.

Keystone Heights (8-0) at Stanton (0-8), 6:30 p.m.

Orange Park (2-6, 0-3) at Englewood (4-4, 1-2), 6:30 p.m.*

Parker (6-3, 2-1) at White (5-2, 3-1), 6:30 p.m.*

Riverside (7-1, 2-1) at Westside (2-6, 1-2), 6:30 p.m.*

Wolfson (2-6) at Baldwin (5-2), 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Baker County (6-2, 3-0) at Suwannee (4-5, 1-2), 7:30 p.m.*

Clay (6-2, 3-0) at North Marion (5-3, 3-0)*

Episcopal (6-2) at University Christian (5-3)

Fletcher (5-3, 4-0) at Ponte Vedra (3-5, 0-3)*

Fort Pierce Westwood at Bolles (6-1), 7:30 p.m.

Fort White (4-3) at Interlachen (3-5)

Gainesville (6-2, 3-0) at St. Augustine (5-2, 3-0)*

Jackson (5-3) at West Nassau (3-3)

Jordan Christian Prep (4-3) at Crescent City (5-3)

Lighthouse Private Christian (3-4) at Young Kids in Motion (2-5)

Madison County (4-3) at Bradford (4-4), 7:30 p.m.

Melbourne Central Catholic (1-6) at Tocoi Creek (2-4)

Menendez (3-5, 1-2) at Palatka (1-6, 0-3)*

Middleburg (4-4, 1-2) at Ridgeview (1-7, 0-3)*

Nease (5-3, 3-1) at Fleming Island (5-3, 3-1), 7:30 p.m.*

Newberry (5-3) at Union County (8-0), 7:30 p.m.

North Florida Educational (4-4) at Fernandina Beach (2-7)

Oakleaf (4-4, 1-2) at Creekside (6-2, 2-2)*

Ocala Trinity Catholic (5-2) at Yulee (3-5)

Sandalwood (3-5, 1-2) at Bartram Trail (7-1, 3-0)*

Taylor Pierson (2-5) at St. Joseph (1-6)

Zarephath Academy (1-5) at Lakeland Victory Christian (2-6)

Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs

Bishop Snyder (4-3), Cedar Creek Christian (0-8), Christ’s Church (5-3), Eagle’s View (6-2), Harvest (2-5), Hilliard (8-0), games TBA

Off: Flagler Palm Coast, Mandarin, Matanzas, Ribault, Trinity Christian.

Georgia Week 11 schedule

Friday, Oct. 29 (all games at 7:30 p.m.; region games indicated by an *)

Bradwell Institute (0-7, 0-4) at Brunswick (8-0, 4-0)*

Charlton County (5-3, 1-3) at Lanier County (3-5, 1-3)*

Lowndes (7-2, 2-0) at Camden County (4-5, 0-1)*

Tattnall County (5-3, 0-2) at Pierce County (6-2, 2-0)*

Ware County (6-1, 2-0) at Veterans (2-6, 1-2)*

Off: Glynn Academy.