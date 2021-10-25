High school volleyball: 20 area teams earn state playoff berths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school volleyball playoffs have arrived.

A total of 20 area teams qualified for the playoffs, including Ponte Vedra, which was the only local team to earn a No. 1 seed in its region.

The Sharks (25-1) are No. 1 in Region 1-6A and are attempting to become the first local team to win three consecutive state championships. Bishop Kenny, the reigning state champion in Class 4A, is also trying to win back-to-back state titles. The Crusaders are the No. 2 seed in Region 1-4A.

A total of 19 area teams begin the state playoffs on Tuesday or Wednesday this week. Class 1A qualifier Union County opens its postseason quest Nov. 2. A look at the schedule for local teams. Higher seeded teams host.

Regional quarterfinals

Tuesday, all games at 7 p.m.; winners advance to regional semifinals on Nov. 2

Region 1-4A

1. Santa Fe (24-3) vs. 8. Pensacola (13-11)

4. Fernandina Beach (11-9) vs. 5. Yulee (17-10)

2. Bishop Kenny (18-9) vs. 7. Baker County (13-9)

3. South Walton (20-6) vs. 6. Bolles (13-11)

Region 1-3A

1. Pensacola Catholic (25-1) vs. 8. Episcopal (16-10)

4. Trinity Christian (19-9) vs. 5. Florida State University High (19-8)

2. Ocala Trinity Catholic (21-4) vs. 7. Providence (18-6)

3. Montverde (13-9) vs. 6. Trinity Prep (17-10)

Region 1-2A

1. Gainesville Oak Hall (19-8) vs. Countryside Christian (16-6)

4. North Florida Christian (15-10) vs. 5. Christ’s Church (13-6)

2. Harvest (17-4) vs. 7. Aucilla Christian (19-2)

3. St. John Paul II (10-13) vs. 6. St. Johns Country Day (17-5)

Wednesday’s games, all at 7 p.m., winners advance to regional semifinals on Nov. 3

Region 1-7A

1. Timber Creek (19-5) vs. 8. Hagerty (16-11)

4. Creekside (15-7) vs. 5. Lake Brantley (24-3)

2. Windemere (23-3) vs. 7. Mandarin (22-3)

3. DeLand (20-8) vs. 6. Bartram Trail (19-6)

Region 1-6A

1. Ponte Vedra (25-1) vs. 8. Pensacola Washington (16-5)

4. Niceville (9-9) vs. 5. Tallahassee Chiles (23-5)

2. Tallahassee Leon (23-4) vs. 7. Ocala Forest (15-11)

3. Gulf Breeze (23-4) vs. 6. Fletcher (20-8)

Region 1-5A

1. Lynn Haven Mosley (18-8) vs. 8. Daytona Beach Seabreeze (19-7)

4. Stanton (16-9) vs. 5. Middleburg (17-10)

2. Ridgeview (15-7) vs. 7. Panama City Arnold (13-13)

3. Pine Ridge (11-4) vs. 6. Choctawhatchee (20-7)

Regional semifinal

Tuesday, Nov. 2

2. Union County (14-8) vs. 3. Newberry (17-10)