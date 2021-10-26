Gators Breakdown: After bye week, ahead of UGA, no change at QB for Florida

Dan Mullen says using both Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson is in the plans for Florida Photo credit: Chris Kim (Anthony Richardson), Leslie White (Emory Jones) - University Athletic Association, FloridaGators.com

After saying last week the plan was to use two QBs moving forward, Dan Mullen sticks to the same message before taking on the top ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) react to Mullen’s plan of saying he’ll play both QBs, but not necessarily saying who will start between Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson. Waters and Miles also hit on the explosiveness of the offense under Richardson and how analytics are not telling the complete story for this year’s Gators.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

Ad

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher