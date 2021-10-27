Super 10: Red-hot Fletcher joins rankings as season enters its final stretch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football season is in full swing and News4Jax has you covered. The Super 10 rankings will be a fixture on Tuesday’s during the regular season. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by an *.

Super 10 rankings

Rank (Previous) School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Bolles (6-1), Class 4A

Last week: lost to Gainesville Buchholz, 14-7.

This week: vs. Tru Prep Academy (4-2), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season at Buchholz last week. Thought about either Bartram or Riverside here, but the Bulldogs have been too good and consistent over the course of the season to move down.

2. (2) Bartram Trail (7-1), Class 8A

Last week: d. Oakleaf, 49-33.

This week: vs. Sandalwood (3-5, 1-2)*.

Notable: The Bears put a bow on the District 1-8A title last week with a big win over Oakleaf, putting up a season-high in points. Tough closing stretch for Bartram, with Sandalwood and then a rugged Buchholz team on the schedule.

3. (5) Riverside (7-1), Class 6A

Last week: d. Trinity Christian, 28-20.

This week: at Westside (2-6, 1-2), Thursday, 6:30 p.m.*

Notable: The Generals jump a couple spots after a solid victory over previous No. 3 Trinity. That was an excellent bounceback win after a loss to Columbia, followed by a bye week. Riverside is positioned for a nine-win regular season and likely a No. 5 or 6 seed in Region 1-6A.

4. (6) St. Augustine (5-2), Class 6A

Last week: d. Matanzas, 37-21*.

This week: vs. Gainesville (6-2, 3-0)*

Notable: Game of the season for the Yellow Jackets, who can wrap up the District 4-6A title with a win over the Purple Hurricanes. St. Augustine’s two losses have come to Bolles and Bartram Trail by a combined 17 points.

5. (7) Raines (6-2), Class 5A

Last week: d. Ribault, 30-0*.

This week: vs. (8) Columbia (6-3), Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Vikings have been very strong in Donovan Masline’s second season as head coach. They pasted rival Ribault in the Northwest Classic and have a shot at an eight-win regular season.

6. (7) Baker County (6-2), Class 5A

Last week: d. White, 36-16.

This week: at Suwannee (4-5, 1-2), 7:30 p.m.*

Notable: The Wildcats won their game of the season convincingly and wrapped up the District 2-5A title in the process. They’ve got an eight-win regular season well within their grasp.

7. (3) Trinity Christian (6-3), Class 2A

Last week: lost to Riverside, 28-20.

This week: Off.

Notable: The Conquerors have struggled against a more challenging schedule in the second half of the season. They’ve got Tallahassee Lincoln to close the regular season next week. Still, Trinity should be a pick to play for the Class 2A state championship.

8. (4) Columbia (6-3), Class 6A

Last week: lost to Madison County, 28-16.

This week: at (5) Raines (6-2), Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Notable: Tough loss on the road to Madison County, followed by another challenging opponent this week in the red-hot Vikings. The Tigers are already the District 3-6A champs and have a top four seed in Region 1-6A locked in.

9. (NR) Fletcher (5-3), Class 2A

Last week: d. First Coast, 44-14*.

This week: at Ponte Vedra (3-5, 0-3)*

Notable: One of the area’s hottest teams, the Senators are riding a five-game winning streak and wrapped up the District 3-7A title last week. Fletcher’s three losses are by a combined 13 points.

10. (10) Creekside (6-2), Class 8A

Last week: Off.

This week: vs. Oakleaf (4-4, 1-2)*.

Notable: Creekside has dropped back-to-back games entering Week 10 and needs to close out strong to bolster its RPI. A playoff spot looks good right now for the Knights, but winning out would solidify that.

Dropped out

University Christian (5-3, Class 2A).

On the bubble

Atlantic Coast (4-4, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (5-2, Class 5A); Clay (6-2, Class 5A); Fleming Island (5-3, Class 7A); Hilliard (8-0, Class 1A); Jackson (5-3, Class 4A); Keystone Heights (8-0, Class 4A); Nease (5-3, Class 7A); Oakleaf (4-4, Class 8A); Union County (8-0, Class 1A); University Christian (5-3, Class 2A); White (5-2, Class 5A).

Week 10 Florida

Monday, Oct. 25

Pine Ridge at Flagler Palm Coast (3-4, 1-3), rescheduled from Week 1, FPC wins by forfeit

Thursday, Oct. 28

Atlantic Coast (4-4, 1-3) at First Coast (0-8, 0-4), 6:30 p.m.*

Bishop Kenny (5-2, 1-2) at Paxon (1-7, 0-3), 6:30 p.m.*

Columbia (6-3) at Raines (5-2), 6:30 p.m.

Episcopal (6-2) at University Christian (5-3), 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville P.K. Yonge (4-3) at Providence (3-5), 6:30 p.m.

Keystone Heights (8-0) at Stanton (0-8), 6:30 p.m.

Orange Park (2-6, 0-3) at Englewood (4-4, 1-2), 6:30 p.m.*

Parker (6-3, 2-1) at White (5-2, 3-1), 6:30 p.m.*

Riverside (7-1, 2-1) at Westside (2-6, 1-2), 6:30 p.m.*

Wolfson (2-6) at Baldwin (5-2), 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Baker County (6-2, 3-0) at Suwannee (4-5, 1-2), 7:30 p.m.*

Clay (6-2, 3-0) at North Marion (5-3, 3-0)*

Fletcher (5-3, 4-0) at Ponte Vedra (3-5, 0-3)*

Fort Pierce Westwood (0-8) at Bolles (6-1), 7:30 p.m.

Fort White (4-3) at Interlachen (3-5)

Gainesville (6-2, 3-0) at St. Augustine (5-2, 3-0)*

Jackson (5-3) at West Nassau (3-3)

Jordan Christian Prep (4-3) at Crescent City (5-3)

Lighthouse Private Christian (3-4) at Young Kids in Motion (2-5)

Madison County (4-3) at Bradford (4-4), 7:30 p.m.

Melbourne Central Catholic (1-6) at Tocoi Creek (2-4)

Menendez (3-5, 1-2) at Palatka (1-6, 0-3)*

Middleburg (4-4, 1-2) at Ridgeview (1-7, 0-3)*

Nease (5-3, 3-1) at Fleming Island (5-3, 3-1), 7:30 p.m.*

Newberry (5-3) at Union County (8-0), 7:30 p.m.

North Florida Educational (4-4) at Fernandina Beach (2-7)

Oakleaf (4-4, 1-2) at Creekside (6-2, 2-2)*

Ocala Trinity Catholic (5-2) at Yulee (3-5)

Sandalwood (3-5, 1-2) at Bartram Trail (7-1, 3-0)*

Taylor Pierson (2-5) at St. Joseph (1-6)

Zarephath Academy (1-5) at Lakeland Victory Christian (2-6)

Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs

Bell Creek Academy (2-6) at Cedar Creek Christian (0-8)

Berean Christian (0-7) at Harvest (2-5)

Bishop Snyder (4-3) at St. Edward’s (5-2)

Blountstown (6-1) at Hilliard (8-0)

Canterbury (3-2) at Christ’s Church (5-3)

Seven Rivers Christian (6-2) at Eagle’s View (6-2)

Off: Flagler Palm Coast, Mandarin, Matanzas, Ribault, Trinity Christian.

Week 11 Georgia

Friday, Oct. 29

Bradwell Institute (0-7, 0-4) at Brunswick (8-0, 4-0)*

Charlton County (5-3, 1-3) at Lanier County (3-5, 1-3)*

Lowndes (7-2, 2-0) at Camden County (4-5, 0-1)*

Tattnall County (5-3, 0-2) at Pierce County (6-2, 2-0)*

Ware County (6-1, 2-0) at Veterans (2-6, 1-2)*

Off: Glynn Academy.