Cloudy icon
64º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Twitter Spaces Chat - Florida vs Georgia

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2021, Georgia Bulldogs, Anthony Richardson, Emory Jones
Gators fan sound off ahead of Florida-Georgia
Gators fan sound off ahead of Florida-Georgia

David Waters joins Gators Breakdown listeners for a call-in style chat ahead of Florida vs Georgia.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

Topics include:

  • Florida’s potential
  • Defensive coordinators
  • Recruiting budget
  • and more

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.