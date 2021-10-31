Gators Breakdown: Georgia 34 - Florida 7 Game Review

Georgia's defense too much for Florida

We all knew Florida had a tough task in facing the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and their dominant defense. It didn’t matter who started at QB for Florida, the Georgia defense was just too much.

David Waters reviews Florida’s troubles versus the Bulldogs and the fall out from Gators fourth loss of the season.

