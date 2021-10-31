The Latest: Garrett shows up in Grim Reaper costume

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) is tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The latest from Week 8 of the NFL (all times EDT):

12:15 p.m.

Myles Garrett showed up hoping to scare Ben Roethlisberger.

Cleveland’s star defensive end — and the NFL’s sacks leader — arrived at FirstEnergy Stadium for Sunday’s game against the Steelers dressed as the Grim Reaper, complete with a scythe and the names of quarterbacks he’s taken down in the past written across the back of his cape.

One of them is Roethlisberger.

Garrett said on Friday that he planned to come to the Halloween game in costume, but wouldn’t reveal his plans.

Garrett wasn’t the only Browns player swept up in the holiday spirit. Star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was dressed as Michael Jackson from this “Thriller” video.

