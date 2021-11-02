Gators Breakdown: Gators need to fix turnovers, inconsistency, and perception

Florida has many issues on and off the field to assess

As the losses mount and the Florida sits at 4-4, Dan Mullen has stressed the importance of his team fixing turnovers and inconsistency this week in practice.

David Waters and Will Miles discuss those issues ahead of the South Carolina matchup this week as well as the perception surrounding the program heading onto the game. The two also discuss a critical article from The Athletic questioning Florida’s physicality and more.

