College basketball: JU men, women win openers; UNF falls

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jordan Mincy Era started in style.

Jacksonville University’s men’s basketball team thumped Trinity Baptist 79-43 on Tuesday night, giving Mincy a victory in his first game as the Dolphins head coach.

Jordan Davis, Osayi Osifo and Bryce Workman scored 12 points each as the Dolphins shot nearly 50% from the field to make easy work out of Trinity Baptist. George Pridgett added 10 points for JU (1-0).

Mincy was hired off of Mike White’s staff at the University of Florida to help try and build something at JU. The Dolphins had no trouble with the NAIA program, jumping out to a 22-point lead at halftime and then turning in a better shooting performance after the break.

JU is back in action at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. against North Carolina A&T.

JU women top Minnesota

The Dolphins opened their season with a milestone victory, edging Big 10 opponent Minnesota, 69-66. JU had never beaten a Big 10 school on the road. Now, it has.

Taylor Hawks had 15 points and Jalisa Dunlap added 13 for the Dolphins (1-0), who closed with a 24-16 fourth quarter to overtake the Golden Gophers. Carmella Walker and Da’Nasia Shaw sealed the win at the foul line, hitting all four free throws in the final 14 seconds.

Ospreys fall to Texas Tech

The University of North Florida fell behind early and never caught back up in a season-opening loss at Texas Tech on Tuesday night. Jose Placer had 13 points to lead the Ospreys.

UNF women lose to FSU

Tiffany Tolbert, Rhetta Moore and Jazz Bond scored 10 points apiece but the Ospreys dropped their season opener 78-50 at Florida State on Tuesday night.