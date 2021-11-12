High school volleyball playoffs: Ponte Vedra poised for another state title trip

The Ponte Vedra volleyball team celebrates a point during a regional final against Tallahassee Leon. The Sharks are playing for a third consecutive spot in the state championship.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Ponte Vedra volleyball team is chasing history.

The Sharks remain on pace for a third consecutive state championship, a feat accomplished 20 times by teams across the state. But no area team other than Ponte Vedra has managed to even go back-to-back. Three in a row is unprecedented territory for local programs.

The Sharks (28-1) host Viera (17-9) in Saturday’s Class 6A state semifinal. While nothing is an absolute when it comes to sports, Ponte Vedra’s most significant playoff hurdle was expected to be its regional final against nationally ranked Tallahassee Leon.

That match last Saturday more than lived up to the billing, with the Sharks persevering for a 3-2 win. Its second-set win, 33-31, was an epic back and forth that unquestionably saved Ponte Vedra’s season.

Now, it’s back to business in a match it should be heavily favored to win. The Sharks are riding a 13-match playoff winning streak. Only one of those has gone past the minimum, last week’s against Leon.

Class 6A state semifinal glance

Viera (17-9) at Ponte Vedra (28-1)

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Road here: Ponte Vedra d. Booker T. Washington, 3-0; d. Niceville, 3-0; d. Tallahassee Leon, 3-2; Viera d. Winter Springs, 3-0; d. Lakeland, 3-2; d. New Smyrna Beach, 3-2.

Winner gets: Riverdale or Mater Academy Charter in the Class 6A state championship game on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers.

Players to watch for Ponte Vedra: Zeta Washington (294 kills, 59 blocks, 50 aces); Rachel Johnson (251 kills, 173 digs, 32 blocks); Kendall Mignerey (196 digs, 173 kills, 51 aces); Chelsea Sutton (151 kills, 55 blocks); Ava Witt (336 digs); Jessica Shattles (835 assists, 190 digs).