High school football ‘21: Friday night’s playoff scores and next week’s schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first night of the high school football playoffs are in the book. How did your favorite area team do and who’s moving on to the second round? Eight area teams (six in Florida, two in Georgia) will host second-round games next week.

TV coverage

Play of the night: Riverside’s Dayon Rawls

All star of the night: Riverside’s Jaheim Singletary

Highlights, Part I: Raines-Parker; Jackson-Gadsden County

Highlights, Part II: UC-Rocky Bayou; Baker County-White; Fletcher-University

Highlights, Part III: Bartram Trail-Lake Brantley

Week I playoff bracket breakdown

Florida high school football playoff results

Region 1-8A

1. Seminole 41, 8. Winter Park 27

5. Lake Mary 20, 4. Timber Creek 14

2. Bartram Trail 42, 7. Lake Brantley 6

3. Apopka 42, 6. Creekside 0

Region 1-7A

1. Gainesville Buchholz 35, 8. Fleming Island 7

5. Orange City University 35, 4. Fletcher 14

7. Nease 24, 2. Spruce Creek 21

3. Niceville 20, 6. Atlantic Coast 6

Region 1-6A

1. Pine Forest 26, 8. Rickards 7

5. Riverside 17, 4. Columbia 3

2. Mosley 52, 7. Gulf Breeze 35

6. Lincoln 34, 3. Gainesville 7

Region 1-5A

1. Baker County 28, 8. White 12

5. West Florida 35, 4. North Marion 14

2. Raines 24, 7. Parker 10

3. Wakulla 52, 6. Bishop Kenny 34

Region 1-4A

1. South Walton (9-1), bye

4. Baldwin 28. 5. Marianna 14

2. Bolles (6-2), bye

6. Gadsden County 16, 3. Jackson 14

Region 2-4A

1. Cocoa (8-1), bye

4. South Sumter 48, 5. Hernando 14

2. Villages Charter (10-0), bye

3. Keystone Heights 50, Umatilla 0

Region 1-3A

1. Ocala Trinity Catholic (6-2), bye

4. Gainesville PK Yonge 56, Crescent City 7

2. Walton (9-1), bye

3. Florida State University High 55, 6. Episcopal 13

Region 1-2A

1. Trinity Christian (6-4), bye

4. St. John Paul II 41, 5. North Florida Christian 35

2. Quincy Munroe (7-2), bye

3. University Christian 66, 6. Rocky Bayou Christian 0

Region 3-1A

1. Chiefland (9-1), bye

4. Lafayette 21, Fort White 0

2. Hilliard (9-1), bye

3. Union County 49, 6. Trenton 13

Region 4-1A

1. Hawthorne (7-0), bye

4. Wildwood 51, 5. Fort Meade 13

2. Pahokee (7-1), bye

3. Bradford 61, 6. Newberry 13

Georgia high school football schedule

Friday’s results

Class 7A

1. North Cobb 44, 4. Camden County 6

Class 6A

4. Tucker (2-8) at 1. Brunswick (10-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

4. Glynn Academy (4-5-1) at 1. Hughes (9-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

1. Ware County 42, 4. Banneker 22

2. Calhoun 35, 3. Decatur 21

Class 3A

1. Pierce County 56, 4. Windsor Forest 19

2. Dawson County 36, 3. Sandy Creek 27

Class 1A Public

4. Charlton County (7-3) at 1. Wilcox County (7-3), Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

3. Social Circle (6-4) at 2. Trion (9-1), Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Florida playoff schedule

Regional semifinals, Nov. 19

Region 1-8A

5. Lake Mary (10-1) at 1. Seminole (10-1)

3. Apopka (9-2) at 2. Bartram Trail (9-2)

Region 1-7A

5. Orange City University (7-2) at 1. Gainesville Buchholz (10-1)

7. Nease (8-3) at 3. Niceville (10-1)

Region 1-6A

5. Riverside (10-1) at 1. Pine Forest (9-1)

2. Mosley (9-1) vs. 7. Gulf Breeze (7-3)

Region 1-5A

5. West Florida (9-1) at 1. Baker County (9-2)

3. Wakulla (9-2) at 2. Raines (8-2)

Region 1-4A

4. Baldwin (7-3) at 1. South Walton (9-1)

6. Gadsden County (3-6) at 2. Bolles (6-2)

Region 2-4A

4. South Sumter (7-4) at 1. Cocoa (8-1)

3. Keystone Heights (10-1) at 2. Villages Charter (10-0)

Region 1-3A

4. South Sumter (7-4) at 1. Ocala Trinity Catholic (6-2)

3. Florida State University High (9-1) at 2. Walton (9-1)

Region 1-2A

4. St. Johns Paul II (9-2) at 1. Trinity Christian (6-4)

3. University Christian (7-4) at 2. Quincy Munroe (7-2)

Region 3-1A

4. Lafayette (8-3) at 1. Chiefland (9-1)

3. Union County (11-0) at 2. Hilliard (9-1)

Region 4-1A

4. Wildwood (6-4) at 1. Hawthorne (7-0)

3. Bradford (6-5) at 2. Pahokee (7-1)

Georgia high school football schedule

Second round, Nov. 19

Class 5A

2. Calhoun (9-2) at 1. Ware County (9-1)

Class 3A

2. Dawson County (7-4) at 1. Pierce County (8-2)

Note: Potential second-round matchups involving area teams in Class 6A, 1A will be finalized Saturday