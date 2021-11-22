Gators Breakdown: SOUND OFF- Mullen Fired | Billy Napier Trending?

David Waters joins Gators Breakdown listeners for a call-in style chat to discuss Florida firing Dan Mullen. Also, Josh from the Ragin Review Podcast details what Billy Napier would bring as a head coach.
