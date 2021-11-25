Gators Breakdown: Florida vs FSU Game Preview 2021 | Napier Buzz

Gators host Noles in last game of 2021 season

One last game of the 2021 regular season for the Gators and it is against rival FSU. FSU has been trending up while Florida has been trending down.

David Waters previews the matchup between the Gators and Noles. Also, David gives the latest on the coaching search involving Billy Napier.

