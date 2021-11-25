Week 3 high school football playoff picks: State semis for 4 area programs

Bolles QB DJ Moore (1) picks up yards in the second quarter against St. Augustine during a Week 3 game.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football is now in the state playoffs and our weekly predictions will cover each of those. News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney reveals his weekly high school football picks every week. All games at 7:30 p.m. unless indicated. Records and region seeds shown.

Last week: 8-4. Season: 288-103 (.737).

Regional finals

Friday, Nov. 26, all games at 7:30 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-7A, 7. Nease (9-3) at 1. Gainesville Buchholz (11-1): It has been a remarkable run for the Panthers, their best season since 2007. The ride ends this week against a state championship contender in the Bobcats. N4J pick: Buchholz 35, Nease 13.

Region 1-5A, 3. Wakulla (10-2) at 1. Baker County (10-2), 7 p.m.: Wildcats have got the defense and the versatile offense to get past this hurdle. N4J pick: Baker County 28, Wakulla 20.

Region 1-4A, 2. Bolles (7-2) at 1. South Walton (10-1), 8:30 p.m.: Bulldogs will win this one in runaway fashion. N4J pick: Bolles 38, South Walton 14.

Region 1-2A, 2. Quincy Munroe (8-2) at 1. Trinity Christian (7-4): No slowing down the Conquerors in another running clocker. N4J pick: Trinity 42, Munroe 14.

Region 3-1A, 3. Union County (12-0) at 1. Chiefland (10-1): Tigers are bound for the state semifinals as the perfect season continues. N4J pick: Union County 35, Chiefland 20.