Losing ways continue: Jaguars can’t get it done against Falcons

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to make a pass play Mykal Walker of the Atlanta Falcons in the first half at TIAA Bank Field on November 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The misery is heading into December.

The Jaguars turned in another offensive clunker on Sunday in a 21-14 loss to the Falcons at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville needed nearly three full quarters before it found the end zone, another maddening performance for Trevor Lawrence and the offense.

The Jaguars had a final shot to mount a game-tying drive, starting at their own 18 with 2 minutes and 13 seconds to play. But drops (two of them on that drive) and bad throws gave it no chance of success.

The Jaguars (2-9) will head into the final month of the year with a three-game losing streak, double-digit losses on the horizon and a slate of imposing road games on tap. The Jaguars visit the Rams next Sunday (4:25 p.m.) and then head to Nashville to face the division-leading Titans on Dec. 12.

Jacksonville is 1-4 all-time against the Rams, although four of those games came when that franchise was located in St. Louis. They’ve never played in L.A, but the Jaguars’ dubious West Coast history is well known. Jacksonville is 3-14 all-time in games in California and Washington. Its struggles at Tennessee are significant, too. The Jaguars haven’t won there since 2013.

Ad

This was a winnable game on the second half of the schedule, especially with Atlanta’s recent struggles.

But Jacksonville couldn’t stop a team that entered having been outscored 68-3 in its last two games.

But, as they have so often, the Jaguars scratched back late. As they have so often, Jacksonville just couldn’t find a way to close.

After doing a better job on defense in the second half, the Jaguars had a shot. Lawrence hit Tavon Austin on a 7-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter, then added the two-point pass to James O’Shaughnessy to get within 21-11.

Jacksonville had a first-and-goal from the 6 with seven and a half minutes to play, but Jawaan Taylor was flagged for a hold and the Jaguars wound up having to settle for a field goal to get within 21-14.

That still afforded Lawrence and the Jaguars a shot at a game-tying drive, but drops by Carlos Hyde and Laquon Treadwell set them back, and Lawrence misfired on two other throws, including the final fourth-down toss in the direction of Laviska Shenault that dropped incomplete.

Ad

Another rough start made the hole too big to dig out of.

Jacksonville had just one drive in the first quarter, an eight-play drive that ended with a punt. It managed just a field goal in the first half and wasted a prime defensive opportunity before halftime after Tyson Campbell’s first career interception. Jacksonville needed roughly 15 yards for a field goal try but couldn’t even get that. Lawrence also threw an interception early in the second quarter, his 10th of the season.

Lawrence finished 23 of 42 for 228 yards, a touchdown and an interception. James Robinson rushed for 86 yards on 17 carries.