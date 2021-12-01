54º
Gators Breakdown: Getting to know Billy Napier

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, SEC, 2021, Billy Napier
Josh and Kevin give a deeper look at Napier (Tim Warner , Getty Images)

There’s a lot to learn about Gators new coach Billy Napier. From his time as Louisiana’s head coach, all the way back to his days under Nick Saban at Alabama, he takes everything he has learned to lead the Florida Football program.

David Waters brings on Josh Cole (Ragin Review Podcast) and Kevin Hagan (Bama insider on the Bill King Show) to get an in-depth look at the new Gator in charge.

