Gators Breakdown: Getting to know Billy Napier

Josh and Kevin give a deeper look at Napier

There’s a lot to learn about Gators new coach Billy Napier. From his time as Louisiana’s head coach, all the way back to his days under Nick Saban at Alabama, he takes everything he has learned to lead the Florida Football program.

David Waters brings on Josh Cole (Ragin Review Podcast) and Kevin Hagan (Bama insider on the Bill King Show) to get an in-depth look at the new Gator in charge.

