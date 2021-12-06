Gators Breakdown: Billy Napier arrives in Gainesville

There’s a lot to learn about Gators new coach Billy Napier. From his time as Louisiana’s head coach, all the way back to his days under Nick Saban at Alabama, he takes everything he has learned to lead the Florida Football program.

David Waters gives his thoughts on Napier’s first day and opening press conference.

