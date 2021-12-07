Gators Breakdown: Florida announces the first of Napier’s staff hires | Florida-UCF in bowl game

Billy Napier bringing familiar faces from Louisiana for his first staff hires at Florida

One day after Billy Napier makes his arrival in Gainesville, Florida announces the hires of Co-DC, RB coach, strength coach, plus an analyst.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters and Will Miles discuss the new hires and Napier not retaining coaches from the previous staff. Also, the two give their early thoughts on the Gators vs the UCF Knights in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Ad

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher