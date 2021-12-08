Gators Breakdown: SOUND OFF - Nick Evers decommits from Florida

The class of 2022 is going through a major transformation

The first major domino in recruiting falls during the early stages of Billy Napier taking over Florida as quarterback Nick Evers decommits from Florida.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters gives the latest after chatting with Nick’s mom, Monica Evers. Also, Gators Breakdown Plus members give their initial reaction to the news.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Ad

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher