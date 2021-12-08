Super 6 boys basketball: Jackson starts season at the top spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season with the exception of a break for the holidays. Records are through Dec. 7.

Super 6 boys basketball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. Jackson (6-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Florida High, PK Yonge.

Glance: Not a bad start at all for coach James Collins’ team, who opens the Super 6 at the top. The Tigers have been consistent in not only getting to the postseason but returning to the state semifinals with regularity. Jackson’s lone loss came in a 47-37 game to Potter’s House on Tuesday night.

2. Ponte Vedra (4-0, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Nease, Providence.

Glance: Nothing wrong with this start. The Sharks have three quality Ws out of the gate, highlighted by a 53-48 win over Providence on Tuesday night. They’re one of the top teams in this week’s Fortegra Invitational at FSCJ with a tough assignment in the opener (Riverside). Depth for the Sharks is tough to beat. Ross Candelino (12.5 ppg) is a proven player. Nathan Bunkosky (11 ppg), Luke Pirris (10.5 ppg) and JT Kelly (10.3 ppg) give Ponte Vedra four players averaging in double figures. This was a 22-5 team a season ago and it is stronger and deeper this season.

3. Fletcher (5-0, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Episcopal, Nease.

Glance: Excellent start for the Senators and Lajae Jones, who has surged as the primary scorer this season. He’s averaging 22.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Last season, he was a solid No. 2 behind scoring machine Zyhir Sims. Jones is the guy this season and his production has shown he can handle that. Three solid wins to start for Fletcher as it builds off last year’s 19-win season.

4. North Florida Educational (5-2, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Impact Christian, Riverside, West Nassau.

Glance: Excellent start for the Eagles, whose losses have come to 6-0 The Rock and 4-0 Auburndale. NFEI handed Riverside its only loss and got the first win this season against rival Impact Christian in a series that is always bound to happen again in the postseason.

5. Riverside (5-1, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bishop Snyder, Raines.

Glance: This lineup is young and it has clicked for coach David Jones. With only three seniors, this squad has the potential to be very good the next two seasons. Riverside has two high quality wins on its resume so far, a 70-62 victory over Snyder and a 79-50 win over Raines. A clash against unbeaten Ponte Vedra arrives on Thursday.

(tie) 6. Fleming Island (5-0, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Oakleaf, Raines.

Glance: The Golden Eagles have started on a rampage, winning all five games by double figures. They open the Fortegra Invitational on Thursday with an 8 p.m. tip against a talented Episcopal squad. Next week has three tough games on the books, Riverside on Tuesday, at Impact Christian on Thursday and at unbeaten Auburndale on Saturday. Colton Zapp (11.4 ppg), Antoine Sandy (11 ppg) and Ahman Greenidge (10.4 ppg, 8.6 rpg) lead Fleming.

(tie) 6. Orange Park (5-0, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Creekside, West Nassau.

Glance: Solid start for the Raiders, whose unbeaten open includes an 81-75 win over West Nassau and a 59-56 win over Creekside. That win over the Warriors was career victory No. 300 for OP coach Derek Kurnitsky. A Friday showdown against an always-tough Bolles team and a home game Saturday against Wildwood cap a four-game week for the Raiders and star G Josiah Sabino.

On the bubble

Bartram Trail (3-1, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (3-2, Class 4A); Bishop Snyder (3-3, Class 3A); Bolles (3-3, Class 4A); Episcopal (3-3, Class 3A); Impact Christian (3-2, Class 2A); Mandarin (4-2, Class 7A); Nease (3-2, Class 6A); Paxon (4-1, Class 5A); Providence (3-1, Class 3A); Raines (4-2, Class 5A); Ribault (4-0, Class 5A); San Jose Prep (3-1, independent); Seacoast Christian (6-1, Class 2A)