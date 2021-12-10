Gators Breakdown: SOUND OFF - Busy first week for Napier

Billy Napier hiring Corey Raymond highlights the first week on the job.

David Waters joins Gators Breakdown listeners for a call-in style chat. Topics include:

Billy Napier hiring Corey Raymond from LSU

Other potential hires

Jacob Copeland transferring

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher