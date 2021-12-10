67º
Gators Breakdown: SOUND OFF - Busy first week for Napier

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, SEC, 2021, Billy Napier, Corey Raymond, Jacob Copeland
Billy Napier hiring Corey Raymond highlights the first week on the job.

David Waters joins Gators Breakdown listeners for a call-in style chat. Topics include:

  • Billy Napier hiring Corey Raymond from LSU
  • Other potential hires
  • Jacob Copeland transferring

