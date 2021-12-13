Gators Breakdown: Napier hosts first visitors | ESD Preview

Napier doesn't have much time on the job before Early Signing Day

Billy Napier was able to host visitors for the first time as Florida head coach and will have to wait a few days to see just how much those visits will pay ff on Early Signing Day.

David Waters is joined by Corey Bender (Gators Online, On3) to take a look back at the visitors from this past weekend and to look ahead to Wednesday’s Early Signing Day. David also reviews the new hires for Napier’s staff.

