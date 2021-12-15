Early signing period 2021: Checking out the football decisions for local athletes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first day of the high school football early signing period arrives on Wednesday. Players can sign with their college programs in the 72-hour window between Wednesday and Friday. A glance at players who have been reported to be signing on Wednesday morning. This list will be updated throughout the week. The regular signing period is Feb. 2, 2022.

Looking for athletes who play other sports who made their college choices? There’s a good chance that some familiar names signed last month. And more athletes are signing this week, too.

Class of 2022 football signees

Position, Player, High school, College

S Anthony Brackenridge, Sandalwood, Western Kentucky

S Nick Bell, Paxon, Navy

WR Quincy Burroughs, Raines, Cincinnati

OL Kanaya Charlton, Brunswick, Florida State

LB Dylan Chiedo, Bartram Trail, Furman

DB Damani Dent, Parker, Michigan

QB Cade Duncan, Bartram Trail, Ave Maria

RB Jamie Felix, Camden County, Georgia Tech

CB Derrick Hartley Jr., First Coast, Morehouse College

P Will Henne, Ponte Vedra, Air Force

DE Aaron Hester, Fletcher, Florida State

OL Derrell Johnson II, Riverside, Wake Forest

OL Carson Kinnett, Bartram Trail, Carthage

DL DeAnte McCray, Sandalwood, Navy

WR Elo Modozie, Bartram Trail, Army

DL Mason Mozo, Bartram Trail, Colgate

WR Marcus Peterson, Columbia, Cincinnati

LB Luke Pirris, Ponte Vedra, Navy

LB Micah Pollard, Bartram Trail, Michigan

S Merritt Reynolds, Fletcher, University of Chicago

LB Ezekiel Romero, Bartram Trail, Stetson

DB Jaheim Singletary, Riverside, Georgia

RB Eric Weatherly, Bartram Trail, Duke

OL Logan Wylie, Bartram Trail, Stetson