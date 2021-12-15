Early signing period 2021: Checking out the football decisions for local athletes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first day of the high school football early signing period arrives on Wednesday. Players can sign with their college programs in the 72-hour window between Wednesday and Friday. A glance at players who have been reported to be signing on Wednesday morning. This list will be updated throughout the week. The regular signing period is Feb. 2, 2022.
Looking for athletes who play other sports who made their college choices? There’s a good chance that some familiar names signed last month. And more athletes are signing this week, too.
Class of 2022 football signees
Position, Player, High school, College
S Anthony Brackenridge, Sandalwood, Western Kentucky
S Nick Bell, Paxon, Navy
WR Quincy Burroughs, Raines, Cincinnati
OL Kanaya Charlton, Brunswick, Florida State
LB Dylan Chiedo, Bartram Trail, Furman
DB Damani Dent, Parker, Michigan
QB Cade Duncan, Bartram Trail, Ave Maria
RB Jamie Felix, Camden County, Georgia Tech
CB Derrick Hartley Jr., First Coast, Morehouse College
P Will Henne, Ponte Vedra, Air Force
DE Aaron Hester, Fletcher, Florida State
OL Derrell Johnson II, Riverside, Wake Forest
OL Carson Kinnett, Bartram Trail, Carthage
DL DeAnte McCray, Sandalwood, Navy
WR Elo Modozie, Bartram Trail, Army
DL Mason Mozo, Bartram Trail, Colgate
WR Marcus Peterson, Columbia, Cincinnati
LB Luke Pirris, Ponte Vedra, Navy
LB Micah Pollard, Bartram Trail, Michigan
S Merritt Reynolds, Fletcher, University of Chicago
LB Ezekiel Romero, Bartram Trail, Stetson
DB Jaheim Singletary, Riverside, Georgia
RB Eric Weatherly, Bartram Trail, Duke
OL Logan Wylie, Bartram Trail, Stetson