Super 6 basketball: Fleming Island surges to the top spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season with the exception of a break for the holidays. Records are through Dec. 14.

Super 6 boys basketball rankings

Rank, (Previous), School, Record, Classification

1. (T6) Fleming Island (9-0, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Nease, Oakleaf, Raines, Riverside (twice)

Glance: The Golden Eagles make the big jump of the week and it is certainly warranted. Fleming has yet to play a close game, with a pair of 14-point victories its closest margin of victory. They stormed through the Fortegra tournament, with blowouts of Episcopal (67-50), Riverside (72-53) and Nease (59-31). It added a 73-59 win over Riverside on Tuesday night. Big challenge Saturday against a 5-1 Auburndale. But the Golden Eagles are as advertised — very, very good. Colton Zapp (13 ppg), Antoine Sandy (11.1 ppg), Ahman Greenidge (10.3 ppg, 8.7 rpg) and Bennie McDufffie (8.7 ppg, 6.2 assists per game) are driving this Fleming team.

2. (4) North Florida Educational (6-2, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Impact Christian, Potter’s House, Riverside, West Nassau.

Glance: The Eagles jump up a couple positions after big win over Potter’s House (51-43) in their lone game since our last Super 6. NFEI’s two losses have come to out-of-area teams, Auburndale and The Rock. Excellent start for Stacey Poole Jr’s. team.

3. (1) Jackson (6-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Florida High, PK Yonge.

Glance: The Tigers have been off since Dec. 7, a 47-37 loss to Potter’s House. That inactivity, combined with a big win from NFEI, bumps Jackson down a couple spots. Big game on Friday against visiting Riverside before they hit the road for a Christmas-week tournament. Auburndale is first up for Jackson.

4. (T6) Orange Park (8-0, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Creekside, West Nassau.

Glance: Three wins since last Super 6 for the Raiders, a 63-45 W over Bolles, a 76-53 win over Wildwood and a 69-48 win over Atlantic Coast. G Josiah Sabino reached a career milestone, surpassing 1,000 career points in that win over the Stingrays. A tough one on Friday night against an always-tough Bishop Kenny.

5. (5) Riverside (7-3, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bishop Snyder, Fletcher, Ponte Vedra, Raines.

Glance: The Generals dropped two games since our last check-in, both to No. 1 Fleming Island. They edged previous No. 2 Ponte Vedra, 57-56 in OT at the Fortegra, and also beat previously ranked Fletcher, 64-55.

6. (2) Ponte Vedra (6-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Impact Christian, Nease, Providence.

Glance: An OT loss to Riverside and then a 13-point loss to Episcopal made it a tough Fortegra for the Sharks. They rebounded with wins over Impact Christian (55-30) and Ridgeview (60-48) to get back on track. Thought about Ribault in this spot, but kept the Sharks in, courtesy of their win over Providence.

Dropped out

Fletcher (6-2, Class 6A).

On the bubble

Bartram Trail (4-2, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (4-3, Class 4A); Bishop Snyder (3-5, Class 3A); Bolles (3-5, Class 4A); Columbia (4-2, Class 6A); Creekside (5-2, Class 7A); Episcopal (4-5, Class 3A); Fletcher (6-2, Class 6A); Impact Christian (3-5, Class 2A); Mandarin (5-4, Class 7A); Nease (6-3, Class 6A); Paxon (5-1, Class 5A); Providence (4-1, Class 3A); Raines (5-3, Class 5A); Ribault (5-0, Class 5A); San Jose Prep (5-1, independent); Sandalwood (4-4, Class 7A); Seacoast Christian (8-3, Class 2A).