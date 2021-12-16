Gators Breakdown: Early National Signing Day Review

Florida signs nine in the first portion of the 2022 class

He didn’t have a lot of time, but on Early National Signing Day, Billy Napier made a splash with a few players in a nine player class.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) reviews Florida’s day and the nine newest Gators.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Ad

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher