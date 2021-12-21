Gators Breakdown: Gasparilla Bowl - Florida vs UCF Preview

Gators take on the Knights to end the 2021 season

There’s still one more game left in the 2021 season as the Gators travel to Tampa to take on the UCF Knights on the Gasparilla Bowl.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters is joined by Brandon Helwig (UCFSports.com) to preview the matchup.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Ad

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher