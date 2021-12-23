Mandarin promotes Toby Bullock to head football coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mandarin didn’t go far in finding its next football coach.

The Mustangs promoted offensive coordinator Toby Bullock to the head coaching position on Thursday morning, keeping the job in-house after parting ways with Bobby Ramsay last month.

Bullock was on staff with the Mustangs during the team’s Class 8A state championship run in 2018 when they stunned Miami Columbus 37-35. Quarterback Carson Beck won the state’s Mr. Football honor and Ramsay was voted the state’s top coach.

“Coach Bullock has such a strong passion for coaching, Mandarin High School, our community, and teaching our young men to be successful on and off the field,” Mandarin athletic director Brian Rado said in an email. “We look forward to many incredible things to come under his leadership.”

Bullock is a 2000 Englewood grad who played college football at Marshall. He got his first head coaching job with Wolfson in 2014. The Wolfpack job was a tough one and taken on short notice.

Wolfson had hired Tom Williams for the head coaching position, and he spent just 24 days there before leaving abruptly. Bullock stepped in and spent three seasons with the Wolfpack, going 2-27 and leading the team as it went from traditional high school into a magnet program.