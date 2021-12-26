Four factors: How the Jaguars can beat the Jets on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars haven’t won a game since the beginning of November. After losing 30-16 to the Texans last week it might take a Christmas miracle for the Jaguars to win another game this season.

It is possible the NFL schedule makers had a little holiday magic up their sleeves because they scheduled the Jaguars to play the Jets this week. The Jets only have one more win than the Jaguars. Ironically, that win came over the Texans, a team that swept Jacksonville.

And looking at the schedule the rest of the way this is probably the Jags last chance to get a W this season. With that in mind, let’s put our optimistic hats on. Here are four factors that could help the Jaguars bring home a win this week.

Have the best rookie QB

Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson were the top two picks in the NFL draft this year. The two will be compared for the rest of their careers. This is the first time Lawrence and Wilson will have faced each other. Neither QB has lived up to the lofty expectations that fans had for them this season. But if Lawrence can outduel Wilson that would give the Jaguars a good chance at bringing home a W.

No Revenge game

Jets head coach Robert Saleh won’t be on the sideline he remains on the Covid-19 list. Saleh spent some time in Jacksonville under Gus Bradley but the man that has replaced him this week has deeper ties to the Jaguars. Ron Middleton is the Jets’ acting head coach. Middleton was with the Jaguars from 2013 to 2020.

Middleton has never been a head coach at any level during his coaching career so it will be interesting to see how he handles the team. Another Jets player with some revenge on his mind this week is Quincy Williams. He was a third-round pick by the Jaguars in 2019 but was cut during training camp. Williams has had the best season of his career this year with the Jets. Former Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole is also a Jets player. He has not had a big year but could see his role in the offense increase this week because of injuries.

A big day from Chaisson

With Josh Allen and Jordan Smith, both on the COVID-19 list and Lerentee McCray ruled out for the game, the Jaguars are thin on the edge. Dawuane Smoot has been having a big year and the Jaguars will lean heavily on him. But it is time for K’Lavon Chaisson to show up. Through 30 games, he has just two sacks. That lack of production is part of the reason Chaisson has seen his role shift this season to more coverage-focused. This week, the Jaguars have no choice but to lean on Chaisson and it is time for the man who goes by Sack Guru on Twitter to get some sacks.

Run James Robinson

This is a weekly entry. The Jaguars need to hand the ball to J-Rob. Last week, he had 18 touches for 75 yards. Not exactly a career day but it matched his season-high for carries. In the cold and elements of New York and with a thin wide receiver group, it would make sense to lean heavily on the running game. This week with Brian Schottenheimer calling plays, we will see if he is more willing to lean into the running game than Bevell has proven to be this season.