Gators Breakdown: Latest roster and staff moves | Last look at 2021

There's a lot of comings and goings in Gainesville right now

Who’s coming? Who’s going?

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters and Will Miles have the latest on players and coaches coming and leaving for Billy Napier’s first season at Florida. Also, the two take a look back at their preseason predictions for the 2021 Gators. What did they get right?

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Ad

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher