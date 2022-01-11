Ponte Vedra volleyball coach Robin Mignerey steps down after unmatched career

Ponte Vedra's Robin Mignerey watches over a volleyball practice before the team's state championship match. She stepped down on Tuesday after 13 seasons.

Robin Mignerey is calling it a career.

The most successful high school volleyball coach in area history is stepping down as the Sharks’ leader after 13 seasons, three state championships and the most dominant stretch that the area has ever seen.

Mignerey became just the second volleyball coach at Ponte Vedra when she replaced Valorie Baker to start the 2009 season. The Sharks became a dynasty under Mignerey. She spent 13 seasons leading Ponte Vedra, winning 11 district championships and reaching the state semifinals six times. Mignerey was 296-74 in her career with the Sharks. Her worst season statistically was 2009 when the Sharks finished 16-12.

Only Bishop Kenny (two under Suzanne Winkler) and Ponte Vedra (three) have won multiple state championships. The Sharks went 29-2 last season and were upset by Mater Academy in the Class 6A state title game as they attempted a threepeat.

Ad

Mignerey said that she was blessed to have coached the Sharks when she did. Not only did she build a program that is set up to continue thriving, Mignerey got a chance to coach her daughters, Logan and Kendall, during their high school careers.

End of the Journey! It is sad to post that @robinmignerey has stepped down as our Head Volleyball Coach. We have been blessed to have coach lead this program to great success. She will always be a shark and will be greatly missed. #SharkPride pic.twitter.com/xUHxGu6lj7 — Ponte Vedra Athletics 🦈 (@PVSHARKSsports) January 11, 2022

The Sharks put together the best stretch of volleyball ever for an area program, winning 51 consecutive matches across the 2019-21 seasons. Ponte Vedra swept its final nine opponents of the 2019 season, 26 of 27 in 2020 and 10 of its first 15 matches in 2021. That streak is unprecedented in area history. Ponte Vedra reached No. 1 in the country for a brief period by MaxPreps.

Ponte Vedra has had three All-News4JAX volleyball players of the year — Zeta Washington in 2019 and ‘21, and Amy Burkhardt in 2020.

Ad

Before she got into coaching, Mignerey was an exceptional player at Clemson, dominating with the Tigers from 1991-94. She graduated as the program leader in kills and was a three-time first-team All-ACC selection. Mignerey was on the ACC’s 50-Year Anniversary team and inducted into the Clemson hall of fame in 2013.