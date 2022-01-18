Report: Jaguars agree to bring game to Wembley in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to play one of its eight homes games during the 2022 season at Wembley Stadium, as first reported online by the Daily Mail.

It will mark the first time the NFL has returned to Wembley since 2019. As written by the Daily Mail, the Football Association is also in talks over another multi-year deal with the Jaguars.

The Jaguars’ trip to Wembley was canceled in 2020 due to COVID. Last season, the team played a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Last week, the team’s opponents for the 2022 season were released, and they will twice face the rival Tennessee Titans.