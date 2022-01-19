News4JAX girls basketball Super 6: Gateway champ Jackson returns to rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 17.

Super 6 girls basketball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) St. Augustine (18-0, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Deltona, Episcopal, Fleming Island, Mainland, Nease, New Smyrna Beach, Orange Park, White.

Glance: Only one game since our last Super 6 and it was a 54-40 win over Parker. They round out the week with a Thursday game against First Coast. Janiyah Jackson (15.9 ppg, 14.6 rpg), Emily McIntosh (12.1 ppg) and Veronica Hannah (10.4 ppg) remain leading the charge for St. Augustine, which is unlikely to lose a regular season game.

2. (2) Bishop Kenny (15-4, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Florida High, Hawthorne, Jackson, Keswick Christian, Raines, Ribault, Sumter (SC).

Glance: The Crusaders are on a tear. Kenny has won seven straight games, two of them since our last Super 6. The Crusaders beat Hawthorne (55-40) and Bolles (59-28). G Maddie Millar (16.9 ppg) and Clare Coyle (8.7 ppg) continue to power Kenny. Nice clash against University Christian on Tuesday night, followed by a big game against Cocoa on Saturday.

Ad

3. (4) Nease (16-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Columbia, Creekside, Lakewood Ranch, Menendez, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Ponte Vedra, Washburn (Tenn.).

Glance: Three more wins for the Panthers since our last check in. Nease beat Columbia (60-56), rival Ponte Vedra (51-39) and Tocoi Creek (81-30). Sydney Gomes continues to be the dominant force for the Panthers. Gomes arrived at Nease before her junior season having scored 1,310 points in varsity action at New Dorp in Staten Island, New York. Ponte Vedra’s Megan Piggott scored 2,254 career points during her career and Gomes surpassed that total last week in a win over Tocoi Creek.

4. (3) San Jose Prep (13-5, independent)

Notable wins: Apopka, Columbia, Fleming Island, Foundation Academy, IMG Academy, Ribault, Jackson, Savannah Beach.

Glance: The Storm went 2-1 since our last Super 6, beating Fleming Island (55-46) and Atlanta’s Morrow (61-17), and losing 46-35 to Oakleaf. That loss to the Knights was San Jose Prep’s first this season to a local team. They wrap up the week with a showdown against St. Johns Country Day and star Taliah Scott on Saturday.

Ad

5. (6) Orange Park (16-5, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Cocoa, Columbia, Creekside, Elizabethton (Tenn.), Episcopal, Florida A&M, Leon, Ponte Vedra, Rickards, Tallahassee Leon, University Christian.

Glance: Solid week of work for the Raiders, who beat Bartram Trail (52-43), Columbia (56-51), Bishop Snyder (66-20) and Leon (57-45) to run their winning streak to five games. They get a hot Oakleaf team on Tuesday night. Eris Lester (19.9 PPG, 8 RPG) and Nia Brown (13 ppg, 10.5 rpg) continue to pace the Raiders.

6. (NR) Jackson (11-7, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Deltona, Mandarin, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Paxon, Ponte Vedra, Sandalwood, Tallahassee Leon, University Christian.

Glance: The Gateway Conference champion Tigers ran through the tourney last week, knocking off Raines (51-46), Paxon (66-30), previously unbeaten Mandarin (53-43) and Sandalwood (47-28). They’ve only lost locally to San Jose Prep and Bishop Kenny by a combined 12 points. Jazmine Jackson leads the balanced Tigers with an 11.9-ppg average.

Ad

Dropped out

Mandarin (15-1, Class 7A)

On the bubble

Bolles (11-7, Class 4A); Creekside (9-8, Class 7A); Episcopal (9-7, Class 3A); Fleming Island (13-5, Class 6A); Hilliard (11-9, Class 1A); Keystone Heights (13-4, Class 4A); Mandarin (15-1, Class 7A); Menendez (12-7, Class 5A); Oakleaf (7-9, Class 7A); Paxon (13-5, Class 5A); Ponte Veda (12-7, Class 6A); Providence (12-3, Class 2A); Ribault (9-7, Class 5A); Ridgeview (13-7, Class 5A); St. Johns Country Day (14-3, Class 2A); Sandalwood (9-9, Class 7A); Stanton (13-3, Class 5A); University Christian (10-9, Class 2A).