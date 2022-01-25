Gators Breakdown: Brown, Hansen, Savaiinaea commit | Napier finalizes on-field staff

Napier filling out the 2022 class as National Signing Day approaches. Images provided by University of Florida Athletic Association

Billy Napier adds to the 2022 class with a trio of three star commits. QB Max Brown, TE Hayden Hansen and DL Andrew Savaiinaea pledge to Florida after visiting Gainesville this past weekend.

Join David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) as they react to these commitments. Also, as Napier finalizes his on-field staff, Adam McClintock of Matrix Analytical shares why Billy Napier has hired the best new staff in college football.

