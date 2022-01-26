Fans buzzing over possibility of Byron Leftwich as Jaguars’ new head coach

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Jaguars fans were buzzing Wednesday morning over the possibility the team might soon have a new head coach — with a familiar face.

A number of reports are saying Buccaneers offensive coordinator, and former Jags first-round pick, Byron Leftwich will lead the team next season.

The Jaguars have not released anything official, but an announcement could come as early as Wednesday.

The rumors started after Leftwich had a second interview with the Jaguars in person on Tuesday in Tampa, following the Bucs’ season-ending loss to the Rams.

Again, the Jaguars have not released anything official, but Tuesday night a Twitter buzz exploded when one local Jags fan — with a reputation for “getting it right” — sent a tweet that said, “Byron Leftwich will be the next Head Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

Byron Leftwich will be the next Head Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars — Dilla (@E_Dilla) January 26, 2022

Major sports blogs and websites quickly picked up the tweet and said it appears to be legitimate.

The only other candidate to have a second interview with the Jags is Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Reports say he’s set to interview again with the Chicago Bears sometime Wednesday, meaning the Jags could be motivated to get moving.

If Leftwich were to get the position, it would bring him back to where his professional football career started. Leftwich was the seventh overall draft pick by the Jaguars in 2003 and was the starting quarterback for four seasons. He passed for 9,042 yards in Jacksonville, along with 51 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.

Leftwich joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the offensive coordinator in 2019, helping the team win Super Bowl 55 in 2021.

If Leftwich gets the position, he would be Jacksonville’s first Black full-time head coach.

There is still no official word from the Jaguars, but News4JAX is monitoring social media for confirmation.